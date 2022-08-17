KU Football holds its 2022 Media Day

Kansas football holds its 2022 Media Day, preaches how different this team feels from 2021.
Kansas football holds its 2022 Media Day, preaches how different this team feels from 2021.(WIBW)
By Katie Maher
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas football held its 2022 Media Day on Wednesday, and if there’s one thing this team is in agreement on, it’s how different this year feels.

“We’ll never stop emphasizing the avoidance of bad football,” said offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki. “The ability to grow from just focusing on that, to now growing, for our world, to being more explosive, and winning situational football, has been a big emphasis for us this fall camp.”

There’s a shift in this 2022 team, and everyone from coaches to players is on board with it.

“You know I think the vibe of just, how locked in everyone’s been.,” said wide receiver Quentin Skinner. “The drive of how we kinda ended last year, I think the opportunities are through the roof for us.”

There’s also an increase in internal competition. With more depth at select positions like running back, the team says everyone is fighting harder.

“It’s definitely a competitive group,” said running back Devin Neal on the running back room. “We’re all kind of just building off each other, just keep on getting better every day, and the comradery between the group is really good too. We’re tight group of guys.”

For starting quarterback Jalon Daniels, having an athletic and fast backup in Jason Bean is pushing him too.

“You know at the end of the day we’re just trying to see each other get better,” said Daniels. “Since he’s gotten here I feel like me and him have grown a very good relationship, and my relationship with him kinda reminds me of me and Miles Kendrick’s relationship when he was here.”

Head coach Lance Leipold talked about what type of team he wants his second squad at KU to be.

“One that’s not gonna beat itself,” said Leipold. “My expectations in intensity will be the same if we’re down by 30 or up by 30. And I think for us, to build this and build this correctly, for the consistency and over the long haul, that has to be at the forefront.”

The Jayhawks open their 2022 campaign on September 2nd at 7:00 p.m. at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Jacobs
Concordia teacher ousted after heated exchange over poisoned butterfly garden
Dr. Charles Gibbs
Kansas City gynecologist loses license after relationship with patient
Dodge City Community College/Facebook
Helicopter co., Kansas college settle $7.5 million lawsuit with VA
Wamego
7-year-old dies from injuries suffered in wreck that killed father
Trinity, 15, was reported as a runaway from a home in Salina on Aug. 12, 2022.
Wamego authorities search for runaway teen

Latest News

Washburn volleyball ranked No. 2 in preseason poll
Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib (21) takes a knee prior to an NFL football game against...
Witnesses: Former Kansas DB Aqib Talib started fight leading to fatal shooting
Washburn D-lineman working through drills
Washburn football embracing winning culture
Silver Lake first year head coach Logan Pegram
Kansas Prep Zone: Silver Lake