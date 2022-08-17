KU Football holds its 2022 Media Day

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas football held its 2022 Media Day on Wednesday, and if there’s one thing this team is in agreement on, it’s how different this year feels.

“We’ll never stop emphasizing the avoidance of bad football,” said offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki. “The ability to grow from just focusing on that, to now growing, for our world, to being more explosive, and winning situational football, has been a big emphasis for us this fall camp.”

There’s a shift in this 2022 team, and everyone from coaches to players is on board with it.

“You know I think the vibe of just, how locked in everyone’s been.,” said wide receiver Quentin Skinner. “The drive of how we kinda ended last year, I think the opportunities are through the roof for us.”

There’s also an increase in internal competition. With more depth at select positions like running back, the team says everyone is fighting harder.

“It’s definitely a competitive group,” said running back Devin Neal on the running back room. “We’re all kind of just building off each other, just keep on getting better every day, and the comradery between the group is really good too. We’re tight group of guys.”

For starting quarterback Jalon Daniels, having an athletic and fast backup in Jason Bean is pushing him too.

“You know at the end of the day we’re just trying to see each other get better,” said Daniels. “Since he’s gotten here I feel like me and him have grown a very good relationship, and my relationship with him kinda reminds me of me and Miles Kendrick’s relationship when he was here.”

Head coach Lance Leipold talked about what type of team he wants his second squad at KU to be.

“One that’s not gonna beat itself,” said Leipold. “My expectations in intensity will be the same if we’re down by 30 or up by 30. And I think for us, to build this and build this correctly, for the consistency and over the long haul, that has to be at the forefront.”

The Jayhawks open their 2022 campaign on September 2nd at 7:00 p.m. at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

