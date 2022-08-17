Kansas State Trooper has termination overturned

Kansas Highway Patrol
Kansas Highway Patrol(KWCH)
By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On August 16th, the Kansas State Civil Service Board overturned the termination of Kansas State Trooper Justin Dobler and reinstated him to his position of Trooper with the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Justin Dobler joined the KHP in 2017, and in 2020 when six women filed a lawsuit against KHP Col. Herman Jones alleging harassment, Dobler posted a message of support on Facebook.

“It was just the intimidation of we know what you’re doing and saying, you better start going our way, be in our canoe or we’re going to take care of you,” Dobler said.

Dobler said he believed he was retaliated against for supporting the six women’s claims. In 2021, Dobler was fired from the KHP.

President of The Kansas State Troopers Association Bryan Clark made the following statement on Wednesday: “The Kansas State Troopers Associations is thrilled with this outcome as it reversed one of many unjustified terminations that have been handed down by Col. Herman Jones and his administration. We hope this decision and those that follow will finally send a clear message to Governor Kelly and the citizens of Kansas that a change in leadership at the KHP is absolutely necessary to salvage what is left of our Agency.”

