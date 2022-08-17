Kansas Prep Zone: Silver Lake

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A small senior class is not stopping Silver Lake from getting themselves back in the state title picture.

The Eagles have appeared in 17 state title games, eight of them as champions, most recently in 2013.

First year head coach and Eagle alum Logan Pegram takes over for CJ Hamilton, the winningest football coach in the state.

Silver Lake lost a good part of their offense last year, but junior Running back Blake Redmond and senior Offensive Lineman Braxton McDaniel believe this team will keep that winning tradition going.

“Our dedication is really strong this year,” Redmond said. “I think a lot of us know that we’re coming into some bigger roles this year and we really got to work hard to keep up that tradition of winning around here.”

“Improve the younger kids, get them better for the years to come,” McDaniel said. “Hopefully they go back and we go this year. Just getting them better so that they can get back to those state championships.”

Pegram says the kids know the expectations of what the program offers and what they’ve displayed over the years. Pegram, a state champion himself in 2006, brings the winning pedigree but he insists its not about him, he’s trying to instill a good work ethic in his players.

“It’s all about this community and what makes this place special,” Pegram said. “It’s the teachers in the building, it’s the coaches on the basketball court. The positive role models our kids have, it’s not about me, it’s about their willingness to do the little things and if they can come out and come out here to camp and play everyday, like I said, we’ll be where we need to be.”

