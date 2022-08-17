Kansas Prep Zone: Silver Lake

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A small senior class is not stopping Silver Lake from getting themselves back in the state title picture.

The Eagles have appeared in 17 state title games, eight of them as champions, most recently in 2013.

First year head coach and Eagle alum Logan Pegram takes over for CJ Hamilton, the winningest football coach in the state.

Silver Lake lost a good part of their offense last year, but junior Running back Blake Redmond and senior Offensive Lineman Braxton McDaniel believe this team will keep that winning tradition going.

“Our dedication is really strong this year,” Redmond said. “I think a lot of us know that we’re coming into some bigger roles this year and we really got to work hard to keep up that tradition of winning around here.”

“Improve the younger kids, get them better for the years to come,” McDaniel said. “Hopefully they go back and we go this year. Just getting them better so that they can get back to those state championships.”

Pegram says the kids know the expectations of what the program offers and what they’ve displayed over the years. Pegram, a state champion himself in 2006, brings the winning pedigree but he insists its not about him, he’s trying to instill a good work ethic in his players.

“It’s all about this community and what makes this place special,” Pegram said. “It’s the teachers in the building, it’s the coaches on the basketball court. The positive role models our kids have, it’s not about me, it’s about their willingness to do the little things and if they can come out and come out here to camp and play everyday, like I said, we’ll be where we need to be.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wamego
7-year-old dies from injuries suffered in wreck that killed father
Bruce Jacobs
Concordia teacher ousted after heated exchange over poisoned butterfly garden
Dr. Charles Gibbs
Kansas City gynecologist loses license after relationship with patient
Dodge City Community College/Facebook
Helicopter co., Kansas college settle $7.5 million lawsuit with VA
Dana Chandler (WIBW)
Relatives of murder victims testify as Dana Chandler retrial enters Day 7 Monday in Topeka

Latest News

Washburn D-lineman working through drills
Washburn football embracing winning culture
Sarah Shematsi
K-State women’s basketball adds transfer from LSU
Hayden High first practice 2022
Kansas Prep Zone: Hayden High
Washburn Rural Football first practice 2022
Kansas Prep Zone: Washburn Rural