Kansas man who had 1959 Corvette seized by KHP in 2017 set to get it back

(MGN)
By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Richard Martinez is finally going to get his dream car back.

In 2017, the Kansas Highway Patrol seized his 1959 Corvette, which he purchased in Indiana, when they discovered his vehicle identification number was altered during the restoration of the car, even though the government later acknowledged that Martinez was not at fault.

The Johnson County Court’s order returning the 1959 Corvette cites HB 2595 which allows for classic cars to be registered in Kansas with proper bill of sale documentation, and SB 267, an appropriations bill containing language to ensure Martinez would get his car returned to him. SB 267 also included up to $20,000 to make sure the value of his vehicle is maintained.

Kansas Justice Institute’s Litigation Director Sam MacRoberts said, “This is a major victory for property rights and against government overreach. Mr. Martinez didn’t do anything wrong, but the government spent years trying to destroy his car anyway.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Jacobs
Concordia teacher ousted after heated exchange over poisoned butterfly garden
Dr. Charles Gibbs
Kansas City gynecologist loses license after relationship with patient
Dodge City Community College/Facebook
Helicopter co., Kansas college settle $7.5 million lawsuit with VA
Wamego
7-year-old dies from injuries suffered in wreck that killed father
Trinity, 15, was reported as a runaway from a home in Salina on Aug. 12, 2022.
Wamego authorities search for runaway teen

Latest News

Zoo Director Brendan Wiley shows off the soon to be complete Giraffe and Friends exhibit at the...
Construction on new Giraffe and Friends enclosure set to finish in September
Foggy conditions likely early Thursday morning
Foggy conditions likely early Thursday morning
Progress made on decades-long innovation project with new building dedication
Progress made on decades-long innovation project with new building dedication
Pyle worried about urgency of petition status to run for Gov.
Pyle worried about urgency of petition status to run for Gov.