Kansas man who had 1959 Corvette seized by KHP in 2017 set to get it back

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Richard Martinez is finally going to get his dream car back.

In 2017, the Kansas Highway Patrol seized his 1959 Corvette, which he purchased in Indiana, when they discovered his vehicle identification number was altered during the restoration of the car, even though the government later acknowledged that Martinez was not at fault.

The Johnson County Court’s order returning the 1959 Corvette cites HB 2595 which allows for classic cars to be registered in Kansas with proper bill of sale documentation, and SB 267, an appropriations bill containing language to ensure Martinez would get his car returned to him. SB 267 also included up to $20,000 to make sure the value of his vehicle is maintained.

Kansas Justice Institute’s Litigation Director Sam MacRoberts said, “This is a major victory for property rights and against government overreach. Mr. Martinez didn’t do anything wrong, but the government spent years trying to destroy his car anyway.”

