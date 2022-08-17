K-10 to be widened as part of newly announced IKE projects

Image depicting traffic cones
Image depicting traffic cones(MGN Online)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Kelly has announced that the widening of K-10 from 2 to 4 lanes is only one of 11 newly announced IKE pipeline projects.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, Aug. 15, she and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced 11 Expansion and Modernization highway projects - an investment of more than $520 million - have been committed to construction as part of the IKE transportation plan.

“Expanding and modernizing our highways will improve roadway safety, create good jobs, and deliver more economic opportunities across Kansas, both now and in the future,” said Gov. Kelly. “These 11 projects demonstrate that investing in transportation benefits our communities, taxpayers, and businesses.”

Combined with the first round of IKE Construction Pipeline projects, Kell said her administration has committed to the construction of nearly $1.3 billion in highway modernization and expansion projects.

After it hosted a series of local consult meetings in 2019 and 2021, Kelly said the Kansas Department of Transportation worked with community leaders to help found regional transportation priorities and decide on cost-effective ways to deliver them.

Secretary Lorenz noted that KDOT is fully committed to the announced projects. She also noted the importance of watching inflationary prices and being flexible in scheduling.

“We need to balance the short-term urgency to address as many needs as possible with long-term responsibility of making sure we’re good stewards of taxpayers’ dollars,” said Secretary Lorenz. “Today’s announcement helps us meet that balance.”

Kelly said projects were announced in Andover, where about four months ago the community was ripped apart by an EF-3 tornado. This community stands to benefit the most from the projects. She said the $230 million project was identified as the highest priority in south central Kansas through local consult discussions.

Also chosen for the pipeline, the Governor said K-10 in Douglas Co. will widen from two to four lanes between the U.S. 40 junction and Iowa St. She said the $124 million project is the first of two construction projects in the area.

Projects admitted to the pipeline are as follows:

Description ScopeMilesCost EstimateScheduled LettingProject Type
US-40/K-10 in Douglas Co. from the north of the US-40 junction south and east to the Iowa St. junction Convert to a 4-lane freeway and construct a new interchange at the Wakarusa/27th St. intersection. This is the first of two projects. 7$124 million2024Expansion
K-68 in Miami Co. from US-169 east about 7 miles to west of US-69 at LouisburgConstruct a 4-lane expressway7$48 million 2025Expansion
US-54 in Sedgwick Co. from K-96 interchange east to 0.5 miles east of 159th St. Reconstruct to a 6-lane freeway2$230 million2023Expansion
K-99 in Wabaunsee Co. from the I-70/K-99 junction north 2 milesReconstruction with 10-foot shoulders2$12 million2024 Modernization
K-4 in Saline Co. from about 2 miles east of the K-104 junction to just east of the South Kipp Rd. intersection Reconstruction and realignment7$23 million 2024Modernization
K-177 in Morris Co. from just north of S 850 Rd. north to Velie St. in Council GroveHeavy rehabilitation and add shoulders, two bridge replacements3$8 million 2024Modernization
I-70 in Geary Co. at the K-18 interchange Interchange reconstruction and improvements- $16 million 2024Modernization
US-183 bypass in Ellis Co. at bridge #19 located at Junction US-183 bypass/I-70Interchange reconstruction - $18 million 2024Modernization
K-23 in Sheridan Co. about 1 mile south of County Rd. 70 S, north to HoxieReconstruct and add shoulders, two bridge replacements6$18 million 2024Modernization
US-281 in Osborne Co. from north of the US-24/281 junction north to PortisReconstruct and add shoulders, two bridge replacements3$21 million 2024Modernization
K-33 in Franklin Co. from Shawnee Rd. to Pendleton Ave. Reconstruct highway, I-35 bridge replacement and interchange improvements1$10 million 2025Modernization

