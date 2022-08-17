Johnson leads Tyson with all counties reporting, narrow recount underway in GOP State Treasurer race

State Rep. Steven Johnson and State Sen. Caryn Tyson
State Rep. Steven Johnson and State Sen. Caryn Tyson(KS Legislature)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With all counties now reporting their certified results, State Rep. Steven Johnson leads State Sen. Caryn Tyson by 475 votes in the race for the Republican nomination in the State Treasurer race.

Though the gap has narrowed as counties considered provisional ballots, Johnson has maintained his lead.

Tyson requested a recount in six counties. According to the Secretary of State’s Office, Cloud, Harvey, McPherson and Ottawa counties will do full hand recounts. Dickinson and Barton counties will recount advance ballots only, plus all ballots for the city of Great Bend. They say Tyson provided a bond of $2,570.54 to cover her request.

The requested was narrowed from Tyson’s initial filing for a recount in 55 counties. In the original request last Friday, Tyson said she was focusing on counties that had audit discrepancies, missing results or machine malfunctions. The amount to pay for her initial filing was just over $42,000.

The winner faces incumbent Democrat Lynn Rogers on the November ballot.

