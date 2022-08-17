Intersection of SW West Hills Dr., Danbury Ln. to close for 3 weeks

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The intersection of SW West Hills Dr. and Danbury Ln. will close for three weeks to complete a waterline replacement.

The City of Topeka says on Monday, Aug. 22, Mainline Contractors will completely close the intersection of SW West Hills Dr. and Danbury Ln. to complete a large waterline replacement project.

The City noted that the intersection will be closed for about three weeks.

Once the intersection work is completed, the City indicated work will move east along West Hills. It said there will be small temporary lane drops as the work moves toward Brentwood.

The City also said the Brentwood and Cedar Crest intersection will then close, however, a separate update will come when this closure is needed.

