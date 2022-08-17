Hearing set to determine if Topeka West student accused of sex crimes will be prosecuted as adult

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A hearing has been set to determine whether a former Topeka West student accused of sexual crimes will be prosecuted as an adult.

The case involves a Topeka West High School student arrested in September for alleged sexual crimes against five different victims. The student faces several charges, including aggravated sodomy and sexual battery.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay has said he seeks to prosecute the student as an adult. He 13NEWS Tuesday that a hearing has been scheduled for September 26th to determine that course.

Kagay says the judge will consider several factors, including the number and seriousness of the alleged crimes, the juvenile’s criminal history, and the likeliness the accused can be rehabilitated.

