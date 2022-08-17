Hearing aids can now be purchased over-the-counter

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Anyone looking for a hearing aid can now purchase them over-the counter.

According to the National Council on Aging, the standard cost for hearing aids is $7,000 per pair without insurance, that includes the consultation and the fitting for the hearing aid.

Now, the Food and Drug Administration has issued a final rule that will allow hearing aids to be available without prescriptions. This latest development would create a new category of ’over the counter hearing aids’ to be sold to consumers directly in an effort to make hearing aids more accessible and more affordable.

However, according Bryne Gonzales, a doctor of audiology, there are some other factors that consumers need to be aware of before they immediately purchase one.

”There are risks to treating without a test were you could over-amplify, you could amplify something that did not need to be amplified in the first place, you may be putting a hearing aid in the ear that is full of wax and causing more problems than solutions,” according to Dr. Gonzales. “So, there is still a lot of unknowns still, but this is one good step forward.”

If you are in need of a hearing aid, please contact a local audiologist and schedule a test.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.