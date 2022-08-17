Governor Kelly to declare September as ‘Kansas Preparedness Month’

By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will sign a proclamation on Wednesday, August 24th to designate September as “Kansas Preparedness Month.”

Kansas Preparedness Day is September 12th, the same day as the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson.

“Preparing for a disaster is the wise thing to do,” Governor Kelly said. “I urge every Kansan to make sure they have an emergency kit in their home, vehicle and their business, as well as an emergency plan. The money and the time spent on building an emergency kit will be well worth it if a disaster should strike.”

To remind Kansans to be prepared for natural and man-made emergencies, the Kansas Division of Emergency Management is partnering with numerous local, state, and federal agencies, and community emergency response organizations to present Kansas Preparedness Day on Monday, September 12.

Information tables and displays of emergency vehicles will be set up from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. near the Administration Building inside the entrance of Gate E-1 to provide disaster preparedness and public safety information. The public may also register for prize drawings and kids can play Preparedness Bingo.

Agencies and organizations participating in the Kansas Preparedness Day event include the Adjutant General’s Department/Kansas Division of Emergency Management/Kansas National Guard, Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Kansas Highway Patrol, Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office, Hutchinson Fire Department, Reno County Sheriff’s Office, Reno County Emergency Management, Reno County Health Department, National Weather Service, Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the Salvation Army.

September 12 is also Dillons’ Dollar Day at the Sate Fair. Admission will be $1 or free with a Dillons’ card.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wamego
7-year-old dies from injuries suffered in wreck that killed father
Bruce Jacobs
Concordia teacher ousted after heated exchange over poisoned butterfly garden
Dana Chandler (WIBW)
Relatives of murder victims testify as Dana Chandler retrial enters Day 7 Monday in Topeka
Dr. Charles Gibbs
Kansas City gynecologist loses license after relationship with patient
London Pike
Charges filed against Topeka man accused of multiple felonies

Latest News

Topeka West High School (WIBW/Doug Brown)
Hearing set to determine if Topeka West student accused of sex crimes will be prosecuted as adult
State Rep. Steven Johnson and State Sen. Caryn Tyson
Johnson leads Tyson with all counties reporting, narrow recount underway in GOP State Treasurer race
Gregory Seeley
Man who left phone at grocery store strikes deal in child porn case
Boys & Girls Club in Manhattan to expand after-school programming