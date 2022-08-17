Governor Kelly to declare September as ‘Kansas Preparedness Month’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will sign a proclamation on Wednesday, August 24th to designate September as “Kansas Preparedness Month.”

Kansas Preparedness Day is September 12th, the same day as the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson.

“Preparing for a disaster is the wise thing to do,” Governor Kelly said. “I urge every Kansan to make sure they have an emergency kit in their home, vehicle and their business, as well as an emergency plan. The money and the time spent on building an emergency kit will be well worth it if a disaster should strike.”

To remind Kansans to be prepared for natural and man-made emergencies, the Kansas Division of Emergency Management is partnering with numerous local, state, and federal agencies, and community emergency response organizations to present Kansas Preparedness Day on Monday, September 12.

Information tables and displays of emergency vehicles will be set up from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. near the Administration Building inside the entrance of Gate E-1 to provide disaster preparedness and public safety information. The public may also register for prize drawings and kids can play Preparedness Bingo.

Agencies and organizations participating in the Kansas Preparedness Day event include the Adjutant General’s Department/Kansas Division of Emergency Management/Kansas National Guard, Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Kansas Highway Patrol, Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office, Hutchinson Fire Department, Reno County Sheriff’s Office, Reno County Emergency Management, Reno County Health Department, National Weather Service, Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the Salvation Army.

September 12 is also Dillons’ Dollar Day at the Sate Fair. Admission will be $1 or free with a Dillons’ card.

