Defense continues to call witnesses Wednesday in Day 9 of Dana Chandler retrial

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Defense lawyers continued calling witnesses Wednesday during Day 9 of the Dana Chandler double-murder retrial at the Shawnee County Courthouse in downtown Topeka.

Chandler was arrested in 2011 and charged with the July 7, 2002, murders of her ex-husband Mike Sisco, 47, and his fiancé, Karen Harkness, 53, at a west Topeka residence.

Chandler was convicted of the crimes in 2012.

However, in 2018, the Kansas Supreme Court overturned Chandler’s conviction, citing misconduct by former prosecutor Jacqie Spradling, who has since been disbarred.

Chandler, who has maintained her innocence, then was granted a retrial, which is ongoing.

The retrial began Friday, Aug. 5, and is expected to last up to three weeks.

Charles Kitt, chief of staff for the Shawnee Co. District Attorney’s Office, is prosecuting the case for the state.

Chandler, now 62, is being represented by defense lawyers Tom Bath, Tricia Bath and Mark Hartman, of the Leawood-based firm Bath & Edmonds.

Wednesday’s session began at 9 a.m. with Shawnee County District Court Judge Cheryl Rios presiding.

The day’s first witness was Michael Van Stratton, a blood-stain analyst for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Van Stratton, who investigated the crime scene in 2002, was questioned by Tom Bath at the outset of Wednesday morning’s session.

Around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Van Stratton was questioned by Kitt about his findings at the scene.

As they were on Tuesday afternoon, crime-scene photos were shown on Wednesday morning.

The day’s second witness was Karen Osborn, a saw former fingerprint analyst with the KBI.

She testified she was unable to get fingerprints from spent shell casings from the crime scene because they had been handled previously by KBI firearms examiner Amy Coody, who Osborn said wasn’t wearing gloves at the time.

The morning’s third witness was Lance Antle, a forensic biologist with the KBI.

Under questioning from both Tom Bath and Kitt, Antle described collecting DNA samples from spent shell casings.

Antle testified the KBI didn’t have a practice of collecting DNA evidence from spent shell casings because of technology available at the time.

However, under questioning from Tom Bath, Antle said the KBI in more recent years had collected “partial profiles” of DNA from spent shell casings.

Antle was dismissed and a recess began around 10:32 a.m.

During the retrial’s first seven days, testimony was heard from approximately 42 different people, including: family members of Harkness and Sisco; Topeka police officers and detectives; a Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent; a former business acquaintance of Chandler’s from Denver; a friend of Chandler’s from Arizona; coworkers and friends of Harkness; and former neighbors of Harkness in the 2200 block of S.W. Westport Square in southwest Topeka, where the homicides occurred.

The retrial, which like the first one in 2012 is garnering national media attention, is expected to last up to three weeks.

