Court upholds decision to deny parentless teen abortion

The pregnant 16-year-old doesn’t have parents. Florida law requires written consent from a...
The pregnant 16-year-old doesn’t have parents. Florida law requires written consent from a parent or legal guardian before terminating a pregnancy of anyone under 18.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Florida appellate court is upholding a lower court’s decision to deny a pregnant teenager a waiver to have an abortion without parental consent.

The 16-year-old, referred to in court documents as Jane Doe 22-B, doesn’t have parents. Florida law requires written consent from a parent or legal guardian before terminating a pregnancy of anyone under 18.

According to the appellate court decision, the teen did not prove that she was sufficiently mature to decide whether to terminate her pregnancy.

The teen told the court she is not ready to have a baby, does not have a job, is still in school and the child’s father is unable to assist her.

One of the appellate judges involved in the case said in a dissent he did not fully agree with the circuit judge’s decision and that the appellate court should return the case to the lower court.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wamego
7-year-old dies from injuries suffered in wreck that killed father
Bruce Jacobs
Concordia teacher ousted after heated exchange over poisoned butterfly garden
Dr. Charles Gibbs
Kansas City gynecologist loses license after relationship with patient
Dodge City Community College/Facebook
Helicopter co., Kansas college settle $7.5 million lawsuit with VA
Dana Chandler (WIBW)
Relatives of murder victims testify as Dana Chandler retrial enters Day 7 Monday in Topeka

Latest News

And Gabby Grace will be swimming for University of Nebraska this fall.
Jumping in to honor Gabby and Isaac from the Topeka Swim Association
Head coach Craig Schurig
Washburn football embracing winning culture
KPZ: Silver Lake
Kansas Prep Zone: Silver Lake
Countdown to Ralphstinction
Countdown to Ralphstinction