Construction on new Giraffe and Friends enclosure set to finish in September

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Once completed, the largest project in the history of the Topeka Zoo will be something worth coming out to see. The new giraffe exhibit is designed to maximize the visitors experience and place to be finished with construction by the end of September.

Brendan Wiley is the director at the Topeka Zoo and says it is meant to feel like you are in the wild.

“The Giraffe and Friends project really completes the Camp Cowabunga experience here at the Topeka Zoo,” said Wiley. “So when you walk into Camp Cowabunga, once this project is done, you’re going to be completely surrounded by animals just like you would on the African Safari.”

With a price tag of $8.3 million, The Zoo broke ground on the new Giraffe enclosure in June of last year. This space was designed with both the the animals and visitors in mind.

“When you’re in that space, you’ll actually be eye level with the Giraffe,” said Wiley. “As guests move through this project, through this experience, by the time you’re at the end you’re going to be standing on the same ground they are.”

The enclosure will host several grassland animals including Gazelle, Antelope, large birds and even a tortoise and will give visitors plenty of new perspectives

“It really helps you understand not just how animals act socially in an environment, but it gives people different perspectives,” said Wiley, “different glimpses into that same experience, so it will really enhance what we are trying to do here.”

Although construction is planned on wrapping up soon, the zoo said they have not set a date yet to move animals into their new home.

