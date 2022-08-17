Construction on new Giraffe and Friends enclosure set to finish in September

Zoo Director Brendan Wiley shows off the soon to be complete Giraffe and Friends exhibit at the...
Zoo Director Brendan Wiley shows off the soon to be complete Giraffe and Friends exhibit at the Topeka Zoo.(WIBW)
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Once completed, the largest project in the history of the Topeka Zoo will be something worth coming out to see. The new giraffe exhibit is designed to maximize the visitors experience and place to be finished with construction by the end of September.

Brendan Wiley is the director at the Topeka Zoo and says it is meant to feel like you are in the wild.

“The Giraffe and Friends project really completes the Camp Cowabunga experience here at the Topeka Zoo,” said Wiley. “So when you walk into Camp Cowabunga, once this project is done, you’re going to be completely surrounded by animals just like you would on the African Safari.”

With a price tag of $8.3 million, The Zoo broke ground on the new Giraffe enclosure in June of last year. This space was designed with both the the animals and visitors in mind.

“When you’re in that space, you’ll actually be eye level with the Giraffe,” said Wiley. “As guests move through this project, through this experience, by the time you’re at the end you’re going to be standing on the same ground they are.”

The enclosure will host several grassland animals including Gazelle, Antelope, large birds and even a tortoise and will give visitors plenty of new perspectives

“It really helps you understand not just how animals act socially in an environment, but it gives people different perspectives,” said Wiley, “different glimpses into that same experience, so it will really enhance what we are trying to do here.”

Although construction is planned on wrapping up soon, the zoo said they have not set a date yet to move animals into their new home.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Jacobs
Concordia teacher ousted after heated exchange over poisoned butterfly garden
Dr. Charles Gibbs
Kansas City gynecologist loses license after relationship with patient
Dodge City Community College/Facebook
Helicopter co., Kansas college settle $7.5 million lawsuit with VA
Wamego
7-year-old dies from injuries suffered in wreck that killed father
Trinity, 15, was reported as a runaway from a home in Salina on Aug. 12, 2022.
Wamego authorities search for runaway teen

Latest News

Kansas Highway Patrol
Kansas State Trooper has termination overturned
Foggy conditions likely early Thursday morning
Foggy conditions likely early Thursday morning
Kansas man who had 1959 Corvette seized by KHP in 2017 set to get it back
Progress made on decades-long innovation project with new building dedication
Progress made on decades-long innovation project with new building dedication