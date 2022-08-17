Clay Center man receives citation after 3-vehicle accident, 6 sent to hospital

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Clay Center man walked away with a citation after a 3-vehicle accident that sent six people to the hospital with minor injuries in Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17, officers were called to the intersection of N. Billings St. and Madison Rd. with reports of an injury accident.

When officers arrived, they said a 2011 Ford F-150 driven by Gabriel Anderson, 24, of Clay Center, was headed west on Madison Rd. when it rear-ended a 2016 Lincoln Navigator driven by Mohammad Nomani, 40, of Manhattan.

RCPD said the impact of the collision caused the Navigator to spin into the eastbound lane where it was again rear-ended by a 2017 Ford F-150 driven by Nathan Mead, 45, of Manhattan.

According to the report, an adult female and three child passengers in Nomani’s vehicle and an adult female and child passenger in Meade’s vehicle were taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment of minor injuries.

RCPD said Anderson was given a citation for following too close.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.