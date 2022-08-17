Clay Center Council votes to change language of deed for high school stadium

CLAY CENTER, Kan. (WIBW) - The Clay Center City Council voted to change the language in the deed for the high school athletic stadium during its Tuesday meeting.

KCLY reports that on Tuesday night, Aug. 16, Clay Center City Council members voted to change the language of the deed for Otto Unruh Stadium - the sports stadium for Clay Center Community High School.

Council Member Phil Kasper said the stadium was deeded to Clay County Public Schools USD 379 following an election in November 1938.

KCLY indicates that in the deed, verbiage allowed the stadium’s use as an athletic field. Therefore, if it had ever been sold the facility would have to be kept as an athletic one. There were also changes made with the easement agreement on the city-owned pump stations on the property.

Kasper said he voted against the measure as he believed other avenues should be explored with the stadium. He also wanted to know what would happen with the property.

Council Member Mike Peerson, on the other side of the agreement, said it made sense for the city to clean up the easements and change the language.

KCLY noted that the vote ended with a tie between the eight council members. Mayor James Thatcher was required to break the tie. He voted yes passing the changes 5-4.

In March, KNCK reported that a $2 million project had been planned for the stadium including a new turf field.

