Cirque Italia’s contemporary circus coming to Heartland Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cirque Italia’s water circus Gold Unit will be in Topeka at Heartland Motorsports Park from August 25 - 28.

A contemporary circus, Cirque Italia features performers from Argentina, Brazil, Romania, and many other countries. Their shows feature master jugglers, low wire fanatics, dazzling contortion, wild trampoline antics, and also a wheel of death.

The schedule of shows is as follows:

August 25 - Thursday: 7:30 p.m.

August 26 - Friday: 7:30 p.m.

August 27 - Saturday: 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

August 28 - Sunday: 1:30 p.m. & 4:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased now and range from $10 - $50 depending on availability. To purchase tickets, click here.

