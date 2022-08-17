Cirque Italia’s contemporary circus coming to Heartland Park

Cirque Italia will be in Topeka from August 25th through August 28th.
By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cirque Italia’s water circus Gold Unit will be in Topeka at Heartland Motorsports Park from August 25 - 28.

A contemporary circus, Cirque Italia features performers from Argentina, Brazil, Romania, and many other countries. Their shows feature master jugglers, low wire fanatics, dazzling contortion, wild trampoline antics, and also a wheel of death.

The schedule of shows is as follows:

  • August 25 - Thursday: 7:30 p.m.
  • August 26 - Friday: 7:30 p.m.
  • August 27 - Saturday: 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
  • August 28 - Sunday: 1:30 p.m. & 4:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased now and range from $10 - $50 depending on availability. To purchase tickets, click here.

