Boys & Girls Club in Manhattan to expand after-school programming

(Boys and Girls Club of Permian Basin)
By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan’s Parks and Recreation Department (MPRD) and Boys & Girls Club of Manhattan (BGC) have partnered to expand after-school programs into two recreational facilities.

Boys & Girls Club of Manhattan is increasing its current youth programming for up to 50 middle schoolers through the end of the 2022-2023 school year by using space at both the Anthony Recreation Center and Eisenhower Recreation Center, creating a total of 100 spots. The program is set to begin Monday, August 22.

The two recreation centers will be fully reserved for youth after-school programs and activities from 2:45 - 5:30 p.m. on school days.

“Last year, we saw a large influx of youth accessing our facilities after school, which was difficult for us to staff appropriately,” said Wyatt Thompson, interim director of parks and recreation for the City of Manhattan. “The Boys & Girls Club has the necessary expertise and resources to provide safe, effective after-school programming opportunities for our youth.”

Spots will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. To sign children up for the program, click here.

