Blue Valley schools aim to prevent overdose deaths, stock buildings with Narcan

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ks. (KCTV) - Starting this year, students and staff in the Blue Valley School District will have access to a lifesaving measure in the case of an overdose.

School nurses will soon be able to administer Narcan if they see someone showing signs of an overdose.

The district’s board of education approved the measure this week. Middle and high schools will be stocked with the nasal medicine.

“Even though it only takes three or four minutes for the emergency services to reach any of our buildings, we still would like to at least start the treating process,” the district’s assistant superintendent of special education, Dr. Mark Schmidt, said. “If we can save on life by doing that or decrease the damage done by an opioid overdose, we want to be able to be in the position to do so.”

After administering nasal naloxone, the school is then required to call 911 and notify the student’s parents or legal guardians.

Schmidt says the district will train its nurses in the next few weeks. They hope to have Narcan stocked in all middle and high schools by Sept. 7.

This comes as opioid deaths are on the rise in the Kansas City Metro.

According to the CDC, more than 107,000 people in the United States died of a drug overdose last year. Synthetic opioids like fentanyl and prescription painkillers are to blame for nearly 80-percent of those.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.