71-year-old sent to hospital after flipping car into trees near Wildcat Creek

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 71-year-old woman recovered in a Manhattan hospital after she flipped her car into the trees near Wildcat Creek.

The Riley Co. Police Department activity report indicates that around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Wildcat Creek Rd. and N. Scenic Dr. in Manhattan with reports of an injury accident.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 2019 Jeep Cherokee driven by Beth Bersten, 71, of Manhattan, had flipped into the trees near Wildcat Creek.

RCPD said Bergsten was rushed to Ascension Via Christi hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Jacobs
Concordia teacher ousted after heated exchange over poisoned butterfly garden
Dr. Charles Gibbs
Kansas City gynecologist loses license after relationship with patient
Dodge City Community College/Facebook
Helicopter co., Kansas college settle $7.5 million lawsuit with VA
Wamego
7-year-old dies from injuries suffered in wreck that killed father
Trinity, 15, was reported as a runaway from a home in Salina on Aug. 12, 2022.
Wamego authorities search for runaway teen

Latest News

FILE - Dennis Pyle
Pyle worried about urgency of petition status to run for Gov.
Riley County Police Department/Facebook
RCPD searches for suspect who stole phone from Manhattan man
FILE
Manhattan woman taken to hospital for head wound after man pushes her down
Image depicting traffic cones
K-10 to be widened as part of newly announced IKE projects