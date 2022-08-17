71-year-old sent to hospital after flipping car into trees near Wildcat Creek

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 71-year-old woman recovered in a Manhattan hospital after she flipped her car into the trees near Wildcat Creek.

The Riley Co. Police Department activity report indicates that around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Wildcat Creek Rd. and N. Scenic Dr. in Manhattan with reports of an injury accident.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 2019 Jeep Cherokee driven by Beth Bersten, 71, of Manhattan, had flipped into the trees near Wildcat Creek.

RCPD said Bergsten was rushed to Ascension Via Christi hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

