Washburn University President Dr. Farley to receive pay bump, statue upon retirement

By Bryan Grabauskas and Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn President Dr. Jerry Farley will keep his home, an office, and a salary when he steps down this fall.

Dr. Farley retires as university president effective September 30. 13 NEWS obtained his separation document with the University. It shows his annual pay will increase in 2023 from $283,000 to more than $327,000.

During that period, Farley will help the new president transition, participate in university fundraisers, plus develop and implement a plan to increase recruitment for foreign students.

The next year, Dr. Farley will go on a year-long sabbatical during which he will remain available to assist the university if needed. He will make $360,000 for that time, then see his employment with Washburn officially end.

Dr. Farley and his wife will be allowed to stay in the President’s residence for five years. The school also plans a statue in his honor.

