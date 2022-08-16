Wamego authorities search for runaway teen

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wamego Police Dept. is asking the public’s help to find a teen who ran away from home.

Trinity is 15-years-old. Wamego Police say she left a home in Salina on Aug. 12, 2022.

They describe her as a white girl, 5″2″ and last seen with red and black hair. They believe she may be in the Manhattan, Fort Riley, or Junction City area.

Wamego Police say they do not believe Trinity is in any increased danger, but they have an interest in seeing her come home safely.

Anyone with information about Trinity’s whereabouts is asked to call (785) 456-9553 in reference to Wamego Police case 22-1735, or contact their local law enforcement agency.

