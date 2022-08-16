Two arrested for meth after driver identified as warrant subject

Skyler Tosspon (left) Elizabeth Bruning (right)
Skyler Tosspon (left) Elizabeth Bruning (right)(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were booked into jail after Jackson Co. officials found meth in their vehicle when they identified the driver as the subject of a warrant.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says around 10:45 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, deputies stopped a Nissan that was headed south in the area of 110th and U.S. Highway 75 after the driver was identified to have outstanding warrants.

Deputies said the driver, Skyler Thomas Tosspon, 40, of Hiawatha, and a passenger, Elizabeth Marie Bruning, 40, of Robinson, were both arrested.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Tosspon had a Jackson Co. District Court warrant and a Nebraska warrant for drug violations.

Both Tosspon and Bruning were booked into the Jackson Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

