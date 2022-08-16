Tuesday forecast: Hit and miss showers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After 90s/100s the past couple days, highs in the 70s today is a big swing in temperatures. Hit and miss showers will exist as well today with the rain chance diminishing by this evening.

Taking Action:

While the chance of rain exists all day and you should have the umbrella handy, it will not be widespread. Highest chance of rain will occur this morning. That does not mean there won’t be rain this afternoon so make sure to check the radar if you have any outdoor plans to see if rain is nearby and could impact your area. Lightning is the main threat as the heavy rain that some areas had from Monday night will weaken shortly after sunrise.

Keeping an eye on a storm system Friday through the weekend across the middle part of the country. Most of the rain will remain out of the WIBW viewing area however will keep a chance of rain in for Friday into Friday night and will continue to monitor for any chances continuing into Saturday and Sunday or at the very least increase the cloud cover in the forecast.



While today will be the coolest day of the week with highs stuck in the 70s, the humidity remains high before the humidity decreases tonight. This will lead to more comfortable conditions tomorrow despite temperatures warming back up.

Normal High: 89/Normal Low: 67 (WIBW)

Today: Cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, isolated showers this afternoon. A few t-storms can’t be ruled out at times. Highs in the low-mid 70s for most, upper 70s possible near I-35. Winds E/NE 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Few showers possible before midnight otherwise mostly cloudy. Lows in the low-mid 60s. Winds NE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Models are a mix between clouds clearing out and clouds lingering so will go with partly cloudy skies for now and adjust if needed tomorrow. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds NE/E 5-10 mph.

Wednesday night will likely be the coolest morning of the week with upper 50s-low 60s for most spots and highs in the mid-upper 80s by Thursday afternoon.

Mid 80s to low 90s will generally be the temperature forecast Friday through early next week. Cloud cover and possible rain will have an impact on temperatures.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.