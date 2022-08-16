Topeka woman arrested after K9 alerts for meth on car with no taillights

Tiffany Luthi, 32, of Topeka
Tiffany Luthi, 32, of Topeka
By Tori Whalen
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 32-year-old Topeka woman is now behind bars after a K9 with TPD alerted authorities to methamphetamine in her car.

According to a report from the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, a deputy conducted the traffic stop shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday, August 15, when they saw a car with no taillights near SW Topeka Blvd. and SW 7th St.

The Sheriff’s Office says that as a Topeka Police Department K9 unit was investigating the vehicle, methamphetamine was found.

The driver of the vehicle, Tiffany S. Luthi, 32, of Topeka, was the only occupant in the car and was promptly taken into custody.

Luthi was booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and defective tail lamps.

The Sheriff’s Office says the incident remains under investigation.

