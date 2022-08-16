Topeka man already arrested for burglary attempts to run, gives fake name

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man who was arrested after multiple burglaries attempted to run from officers after they had already arrested him and gave them a false name.

Around 7:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the Topeka Police Department says officials were called to the 400 block of NE Arter Ave. with reports of a home burglary.

Officers said they were given a brief description of the situation and suspect, later identified as Luke Terwilliger, 33, of Topeka, and when they arrived, found him in the area.

TPD noted that officers were able to arrest Terwilliger before they questioned others at the scene. However, as officers continued the investigation, Terwilliger attempted to run away and was caught a short distance later.

As a result of the investigation, TPD said Terwilliger had allegedly burglarized several homes in the area as well s work trucks. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on three counts of burglary, two counts of theft from a motor vehicle, theft from a vehicle and interference with law enforcement.

TPD noted that the interference charge came after Terwilliger attempted to give officers a fake name.

