Sen. Marshall honors 13′s Ralph Hipp with Congressional Record

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has honored 13 NEWS’ very own Ralph Hipp with a congressional record as he prepares for his retirement from 48 years of broadcast news.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall says on Tuesday, Aug. 16, he released a congressional record he entered into the U.S. Senate which honors 13 NEWS’ very own Ralph Hipp on his retirement following 30 years of bringing the news to Northeast Kansas.

“Throughout his career, Ralph has hosted various programs and segments loved by many in Northeast Kansas,” Sen. Marshall said. “Helping people in their time of need is what the business is all about to Ralph… I now ask my colleagues to join me in recognizing the wonderful impact Mr. Ralph Hipp has had on the WIBW-TV team and to honor him for his 30 years of serving the families of Northeast Kansas in what he calls ‘the best job in the world.’”

Ralph has spent 48 years in the business of broadcast news - 30 of which were spent here in the Capital City. During his time, he anchored the 10 p.m. newscasts, as well as the 4 p.m. Red Couch. He was also the longtime host of “High Q” a scholastic quiz bowl program on Sunday nights.

WIBW has started a nationwide job search to find a replacement for the irreplaceable Ralph Hipp.

