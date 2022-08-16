Resources, aid made available for veterans in wake of PACT Act passage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Resources and assistance have been made available for veterans in Kansas as a rush of veterans are accepted for new health care benefits approved by the PACT Act.

On Tuesday, Aug. 16, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she shared resources and help for Kansas veterans who have been impacted by the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022 - which was signed into law on Aug. 1.

“As Commander in Chief of the Kansas National Guard, I am grateful to Senator Moran and Representative Davids for leading the push to pass the PACT Act and deliver care for the troops who have done so much to protect us,” said Gov. Kelly. “I encourage every Kansas veteran impacted by this new law to contact the Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs Office and get the care they deserve.”

Kelly said the PACT Act provides benefits to veterans exposed to toxins during military service and is the result of bipartisan agreements between U.S. Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Jon Tester (D-Mont.). She said the law will impact thousands of Kansas veterans, survivors and caregivers.

Kelly noted that she called on the Senate to pass the bipartisan bill in June.

“Our Veterans Service Representatives (VSR), located throughout the State, assist veterans by providing quality and timely claims assistance, thus enabling them access to their earned compensation and benefits,” Bill Turner, Director of the Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs, said. “In addition, our Agency’s leadership, coupled with the VSRs, provide outreach services to educate Veterans, Families, and Employers on the various programs, services, and benefits available to eligible Veterans.”

The Governor said the Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs Office operates 14 field offices around the state and - along with its Veterans Claims Assistance Program partners - stands ready to serve all veterans and family members in the Sunflower State.

“Active implementation of this law will enable a large group of Veterans to more effectively demonstrate their exposure to Agent Orange, burn pits, and other toxic agents,” Eric Rohleder, Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs Office Deputy Director, said.

Kansas veterans can call 1-800-513-7731 to speak with a state Veteran Services Rep. for help filing a claim or health care application or click HERE to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.