RCPD searches for person responsible for $500 broken window at auto store

Riley Co. Police Dept.
Riley Co. Police Dept.(Riley Co. Police Dept.)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers in Riley Co. are searching for the person responsible for breaking a $500 window at Steve’s Custom Auto Trim.

The Riley Co. Police Department activity report indicates that around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, officers were called to the 300 block of Bluemont Ave. with reports of criminal damage to property.

When officers arrived, they said a 65-year-old man reported that someone had broken a dual pane window on a garage door at Steve’s Custom Auto Trim, costing the business about $500.

If anyone has information about the crime, they should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

