RCPD searches for information after windows smashed, City Pool broken into

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for information after windows were broken to City Pool in Manhattan when someone broke in on Monday.

The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 12:15 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, officers were called to the 200 block of Springboard Ln. with reports of criminal damage to property.

Officers found that three large glass windows had been smashed as an unknown suspect broke into the City Pool. The total cost of the replacement windows remains unknown as of 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.