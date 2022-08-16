RCPD searches for information about stolen catalytic converter

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officers are searching for information about a catalytic converter stolen from a man’s car over the weekend.

The Riley Co. Police Department activity report indicates that around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, officers were called to the 1100 block of Westport Dr. in Manhattan with reports of a theft.

When officials arrived, they said a 38-year-old man reported to them that the catalytic converter from his car had been cut off and stolen costing him about $1,000.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wamego
7-year-old dies from injuries suffered in wreck that killed father
Dana Chandler (WIBW)
Relatives of murder victims testify as Dana Chandler retrial enters Day 7 Monday in Topeka
London Pike
Charges filed against Topeka man accused of multiple felonies
KS Cold Cases: Anna Baldwin
Kansas Cold Cases: Anna Marie Baldwin
Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov....
Skylar Thompson makes impact in his NFL debut

Latest News

FILE - It was one year ago the U.S. was working to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, and for...
Sen. Moran reflects on 1-year remembrance of fall of Kabul
James Underwood
Man arrested on DUI after smashing into Topeka woman’s car with infant inside
FILE
Burglar leaves empty-handed after breaking in while tenant was home
FILE - 2020 Nissan Kick
$25K SUV reported stolen from Manhattan Hertz