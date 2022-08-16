RCPD searches for information about stolen catalytic converter

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officers are searching for information about a catalytic converter stolen from a man’s car over the weekend.

The Riley Co. Police Department activity report indicates that around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, officers were called to the 1100 block of Westport Dr. in Manhattan with reports of a theft.

When officials arrived, they said a 38-year-old man reported to them that the catalytic converter from his car had been cut off and stolen costing him about $1,000.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

