RCPD closes busy Manhattan intersection following rollover accident

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have closed a busy Manhattan intersection following a rollover accident.

The Riley County Police Department says officials closed southbound Scenic Dr. just north of the roundabout at Anderson Ave. around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, to clear a rollover accident.

RCPD said drivers should be advised of the closure as they travel through the area.

As the incident remains ongoing, officials have not yet released details.

