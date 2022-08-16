RCPD closes busy Manhattan intersection following rollover accident

Riley County officials are alerting to a crash
Riley County officials are alerting to a crash(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have closed a busy Manhattan intersection following a rollover accident.

The Riley County Police Department says officials closed southbound Scenic Dr. just north of the roundabout at Anderson Ave. around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, to clear a rollover accident.

RCPD said drivers should be advised of the closure as they travel through the area.

As the incident remains ongoing, officials have not yet released details.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wamego
7-year-old dies from injuries suffered in wreck that killed father
Dana Chandler (WIBW)
Relatives of murder victims testify as Dana Chandler retrial enters Day 7 Monday in Topeka
London Pike
Charges filed against Topeka man accused of multiple felonies
KS Cold Cases: Anna Baldwin
Kansas Cold Cases: Anna Marie Baldwin
Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov....
Skylar Thompson makes impact in his NFL debut

Latest News

Hertz SUV stolen
$25K SUV reported stolen from Manhattan Hertz
Tiffany Luthi
Topeka woman arrested after K9 alerts for meth on car with no taillights
James Underwood
Man arrested on DUI after smashing into Topeka woman's car with infant inside
Chandler Trial day 8
State rests its case Tuesday morning in Day 8 of Dana Chandler double-murder retrial in Topeka
Bruce Jacobs
Concordia teacher ousted after heated exchange over poisoned butterfly garden