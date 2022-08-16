RCPD: $1,500 in golf clubs stolen from bed of Manhattan truck

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:31 AM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police say two people stole around $1,500 worth of golf equipment from the bed of a truck in Manhattan over the weekend.

The Riley Co. Police Department says around 9:15 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, officers were called to the 1000 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, they said a 24-year-old man reported that two men around 31 and 36 years old stole his Calloway golf bag with Mizuno, Titleist and Taylor Made golf clubs from the bed of his truck.

RCPD noted that the crime cost the man about $1,500.

