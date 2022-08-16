Manhattan Area Technical College ranked fourth best in the nation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan Area Technical College was found to be the fourth best community college in the nation for students while Kansas was found to have the 12th best community college system.

With most financial struggles due to rising inflation and a single year of community college costing about three times less than a year at a public 4-year college, WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best & Worst Community Colleges - just in time for classes.

To find which students receive the best education, WalletHub said it compared more than 650 community colleges across data sets such as cost of in-state tuition and fees to student-faculty ratio to graduation rate.

According to the study, Manhattan Area Technical College ranked fourth in the nation with a total score of 67, a Cost and Financing rank of 479, an Education Outcomes rank of 11 and a Career Outcomes rank of 4.

Other community colleges analyzed by the study in the Sunflower State include:

Hutchinson Community College - 26th Kansas City Kansas Community College - 40th Colby Community College - 42nd Pratt Community College - 44th Johnson County Community College - 72nd Dodge City Community College - 108th Cowley County Community College - 123rd Garden City Community College - 174th Labette Community College - 181st Barton County Community College - 210th Highland Community College - 299th Fort Scott Community College - 342nd Butler Community College - 356th Cloud County Community College - 401st Metropolitan Community College - Kansas City - 489th Allen County Community College - 551st

Around the nation, the study found the best community colleges are as follows:

State Technical College of Missouri Northwest Iowa Community College Alexandria Technical & Community College Manhattan Area Technical College Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture

The worst colleges around the nation are as follows:

Little Big Horn College Tohono O’Odham Community College Sisseton Wahpeton College Denmark Technical College Eastern Gateway Community College

The study also found the states with the best community college systems include:

Connecticut Maryland New Mexico Washington Hawaii

WalletHub noted that Kansas was found to have the 12th best community college system.

The study also found that Manhattan Area Technical College tied with De Anza College in California for the fifth-highest graduation rate.

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.