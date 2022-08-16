Manhattan Area Technical College ranked fourth best in the nation

Kansas found to have 12th best community college system
Manhattan Area Technical College
Manhattan Area Technical College
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan Area Technical College was found to be the fourth best community college in the nation for students while Kansas was found to have the 12th best community college system.

With most financial struggles due to rising inflation and a single year of community college costing about three times less than a year at a public 4-year college, WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best & Worst Community Colleges - just in time for classes.

To find which students receive the best education, WalletHub said it compared more than 650 community colleges across data sets such as cost of in-state tuition and fees to student-faculty ratio to graduation rate.

Source: WalletHub

According to the study, Manhattan Area Technical College ranked fourth in the nation with a total score of 67, a Cost and Financing rank of 479, an Education Outcomes rank of 11 and a Career Outcomes rank of 4.

Other community colleges analyzed by the study in the Sunflower State include:

  1. Hutchinson Community College - 26th
  2. Kansas City Kansas Community College - 40th
  3. Colby Community College - 42nd
  4. Pratt Community College - 44th
  5. Johnson County Community College - 72nd
  6. Dodge City Community College - 108th
  7. Cowley County Community College - 123rd
  8. Garden City Community College - 174th
  9. Labette Community College - 181st
  10. Barton County Community College - 210th
  11. Highland Community College - 299th
  12. Fort Scott Community College - 342nd
  13. Butler Community College - 356th
  14. Cloud County Community College - 401st
  15. Metropolitan Community College - Kansas City - 489th
  16. Allen County Community College - 551st

Around the nation, the study found the best community colleges are as follows:

  1. State Technical College of Missouri
  2. Northwest Iowa Community College
  3. Alexandria Technical & Community College
  4. Manhattan Area Technical College
  5. Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture

The worst colleges around the nation are as follows:

  1. Little Big Horn College
  2. Tohono O’Odham Community College
  3. Sisseton Wahpeton College
  4. Denmark Technical College
  5. Eastern Gateway Community College

The study also found the states with the best community college systems include:

  1. Connecticut
  2. Maryland
  3. New Mexico
  4. Washington
  5. Hawaii

WalletHub noted that Kansas was found to have the 12th best community college system.

The study also found that Manhattan Area Technical College tied with De Anza College in California for the fifth-highest graduation rate.

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wamego
7-year-old dies from injuries suffered in wreck that killed father
Dana Chandler (WIBW)
Relatives of murder victims testify as Dana Chandler retrial enters Day 7 Monday in Topeka
London Pike
Charges filed against Topeka man accused of multiple felonies
KS Cold Cases: Anna Baldwin
Kansas Cold Cases: Anna Marie Baldwin
Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov....
Skylar Thompson makes impact in his NFL debut

Latest News

Hertz SUV stolen
$25K SUV reported stolen from Manhattan Hertz
Tiffany Luthi
Topeka woman arrested after K9 alerts for meth on car with no taillights
James Underwood
Man arrested on DUI after smashing into Topeka woman's car with infant inside
Chandler Trial day 8
State rests its case Tuesday morning in Day 8 of Dana Chandler double-murder retrial in Topeka
Bruce Jacobs
Concordia teacher ousted after heated exchange over poisoned butterfly garden