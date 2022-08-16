Man threatens woman after running into light pole, dumping booze at 9 a.m.

FILE
FILE(Submitted)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials say a man threatened a woman after he ran into a light pole and dumped out the booze from his car at 9 in the morning.

The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, officers were called to the intersection of Stone Grove and Highland Ridges Dr. in Manhattan with reports of an aggravated assault.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 49-year-old woman who reported that a 60-year-old man ran into a light pole, got out of his car, poured out a bottle of alcohol and then threatened her.

Officials have not named the suspect and have not released further information.

