Man arrested on DUI after smashing into Topeka woman’s car with infant inside

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man is behind bars after it was found that he was intoxicated when he smashed into an SUV occupied by a Topeka woman and her infant on Highway 40.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that just before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4, officials were called to the 700 block of U.S. Highway 40 - west of Lawrence - with reports of an injury accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found the driver of a red car - later identified as James Curtis Underwood, 63, of Lawrence - had pulled out of a driveway and attempted to turn east when he hit a silver SUV that was headed westbound - driven by a 23-year-old Topeka woman.

The Sheriff’s Office said medics treated the woman and an infant in the SUV. The infant remained uninjured, however, the woman was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka via private vehicle to treat a wrist injury.

In relation to the crash, the Douglas Co. booking report indicates that Underwood was booked into jail on DUI - 2nd offense - Aggravated battery - DUI causing bodily harm.

