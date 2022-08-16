Mammoth named among fastest growing companies in the nation

MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Meriden-based company that builds fields and complexes for national sports teams has been ranked among the fastest growing companies in the nation.

Mammoth Sports Concussion LLC says Inc. Magazine has ranked 692nd on its 2022 INC 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America list announced on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Mammoth said it ranked as the fastest growing company in the Topeka area and the third fastest in Kansas. It also ranked as the 24th fastest growing construction company in the nation.

According to Mammoth, only the .07% fastest growing companies make the list.

“This recognition is only possible because of the work of our team,” said owner and CEO Jake Farrant. “They bring their unique gifts and abilities to work every day growing our company, serving communities. There is no ceiling to what they can do.”

Since 2018, Mammoth noted that it has grown 903%, however, 2022 is the first time it has appeared on the list.

Mammoth indicated that Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft and Patagonia are among the most well-known names on the list.

The Meriden-based construction company said it started by building fields and facilities for teams in the NFL, Big 10, SEC, Big 12, MIAA, NSIC, NAIA, GLVC, KCAC, Heart of America, and Gulf South conferences - along with thousands of high schools.

Since then, Mammoth said it has expanded services to include golf course construction, concrete products and supply, general construction, as well as architecture and engineering design.

In 2021, the company said it expanded with the addition of full-service marketing and creative services firms.

While Mammoth is based in Meriden, it also has offices in Lenexa and Sioux Falls, S.D.

To see who else made the list, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.