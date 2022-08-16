Major detour began Monday, adding more time to your travel

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Westbound lanes on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct are closed to drivers.

“This is just the beginning and I think what they tried to do is do this in stages for when the closures are and they can adjust to their transportation routes to what their needs are,” said Mayor Mike Padilla.

To cut down time in your car, several detours have been made.

Drivers going through town are asked to detour using I-470 to the south or to the north -- use K-4, Highway 24 and Highway 75 to get around.

In-town drivers can exit Madison Avenue to 6th Street.

KDOT says crews are patching pavement to improve the road until the new Polk-Quincy Viaduct bridge is open.

Polk-Quincy isn’t the only long-term project detouring Topeka drivers.

The city is in the second year of its 12th St. Reconstruction project. The stretch from Kansas Avenue to Washburn finished last year. This summer, all intersections along 12th from Garfield to Gage have been closed since May, with 12th St. Itself blocked between Washburn and Gage.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.