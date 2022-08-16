Kansas Prep Zone: Washburn Rural

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The first day of high school practice is in the books, and 13 Sports checked in on Washburn Rural.

The Junior Blues are coming off a strong 8-2 campaign in 2021, the most wins they’ve had since 2018. The Centennial League champions lost a good chunk of seniors but head coach Steve Buhler says they’re returning 17 of their 22 starters.

Despite them being a young squad, seniors like OL & DL Shane Sexton and Linebacker Ty Weber will be key members to having another successful season.

”We try to keep them locked in just by focusing on everything they’re doing has meaning to it and if we can do that, I think our upper classmen will help us do that then we’ll be getting off to a good step,” Buhler said.

Sexton says he likes the core group of guys coming back and they’ve meshed nicely.

“All summer we’ve been going at it at the camps, building that bond whether it’s from conditioning or going out an competing against other teams,” Sexton said. “We’ve just been learning, making mistakes but learning from them.”

Buhler stressed having Weber being one of the leaders on defense will be key and Weber knows they’re ready to compete.

“That’s a big part of who we are here at Washburn Rural. We prepare for games. I mean I think our preparation can match anyone else’s in the state,” Weber said. “I think we’re ready for every game that we play. Coaches do a great job, players do a great job and it’s exciting here.”

Washburn Rural will head to Wichita to face Wichita East Sept. 2 with kick-off at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.