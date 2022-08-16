Kansas Prep Zone: Hayden High

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The countdown to Kansas Prep Zone is inching closer, and 13 Sports stopped by Hayden High School on day one of practice.

The Wildcats are coming off a 9-2 season last year. They have a good group of seniors coming back senior Offensive and Defensive Tackle Ben Evans, senior Outside Linebacker Dylan Foster and senior Interior Lineman, Notre Dame commit, Joe Otting.

They have championship pedigree under head coach Bill Arnold who enters year number 16. It’s been since 2008 they won it’s last title, and 2016 in making an appearance in state.

One common thing the players stressed, nobody will give up.

”He (Arnold) was saying when we started practice, life’s not fair all the time,” Evans said. “What matters is how you counter act it and keep fighting and never quit.”

”I just don’t think any one of us will quit,” Foster said. “I just feel like everybody is going to keep pushing through and nobody will quit at all on this team. I guess will see first week.”

Arnold knows each year brings new expectations but his players are motivated by previous hardware.

”You walk in the locker room and you see the hardware up on the wall, those kids see that every single day,” Arnold said. “They go in there and know what the expectations are. We’ve got a lot of brothers and sisters that go through the school... and they don’t want to be that class that let’s anybody down.”

The Wildcats will play their first game Sept. 9 against Silver Lake on the road with kick-off slated for 7 p.m.

