K-State women’s basketball adds transfer from LSU

Sarah Shematsi
Sarah Shematsi(Kansas State Athletics)
By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State women’s basketball is continuing to round out its roster heading into the 2022-23 season.

On Tuesday, head coach Jeff Mittie announced Sarah Shematsi has transferred to the Wildcats from LSU. Shematsi, a forward from Annecy, France, played the last two years at LSU.

“Sarah brings athleticism and a good all-around game to our roster,” said Mittie about K-State’s latest addition. “She shoots the three with excellent range and has been a winner her entire collegiate career.  We are excited about her being a Wildcat this season.”

Prior to her time at LSU, Shematsi played two seasons at South Plains College in Texas. Shematsi helped the Texans to a 33-1 overall record and the number two seed in the 2020 NJCAA National Tournament before it was halted by the pandemic.

The Wildcats enter the 2022-23 season two wins shy of 1,000 in its program history. Mittie will begin the 2022-23 season one victory shy of 600 in his coaching career and five wins short of 150 during his time in Manhattan.

