Gov. Kelly appoints three members to Kansas Board of Regents

Kansas Board of Regents
By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly appointed Blake Benson, John B. Dicus, and Diana Mendoza to the Kansas Board of Regents on Tuesday.

“Blake, John, and Diana bring a depth of knowledge and a diverse set of professional expertise that will serve our students well,” Governor Kelly said. “I look forward to collaborating with them and the rest of the Board of Regents to further strengthen our higher education system, prepare our students for careers of the future, and expand our state’s workforce to drive economic growth.”

Blake Benson is the President of the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce, where for 16 years he has worked with higher education partners to further the economic development of Southeast Kansas and provide students with quality career opportunities.

John B. Dicus is the Chairman, CEO, and President of Capitol Federal Savings, where he has worked for 37 years. He also serves as a trustee of the Washburn University Foundation, as an executive committee trustee of the University of Kansas Endowment Association, and as the Current Board Chair of the Greater Topeka Partnership.

Diana Mendoza is the Director of English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) and Diversity at Dodge City Public Schools, USD 443. Mendoza has been in public education for more than 20 years, serving as a teacher, instructional coach, and district-level director.

