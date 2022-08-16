Flu shots available at all CVS locations in Kansas

By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Flu shots are now available at all CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic locations in Kansas.

The CDC recommends individuals get their flu vaccination early in the fall, before flu season begins, ideally no later than the end of October. According to a recent survey conducted by CVS Health, 43% of Americans intend to visit a pharmacy for their flu shot this year and 65% of people plan on scheduling their appointment online.

To make a vaccination appointment, click here.

