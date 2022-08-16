Fentanyl crisis in Kansas demands awareness and education

Fentanyl is a dangerous synthetic drug and its usage is becoming more widespread in Kansas.(WIBW)
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement among others met today at the Topeka Law Enforcement Center to discuss the impacts of fentanyl in Kansas.

Already in the first 3 months of 2022 there have been over 2,500 drug overdoses in Kansas. That comes after seeing a 54% increase in drug overdoses in the first 6 months of 2021.

Representative Jake LaTurner met with Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill, Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles among other law enforcement to bring more awareness to the alarming increase.

Libby Davis’s son overdosed on fentanyl last August and she says that no one is immune to the impacts of fentanyl.

“Some of them don’t want to believe that this could be a danger to their child,” said Davis, “but I firmly believe that the fentanyl epidemic does not discriminate and it can effect any American household and we all need to be talking about it.”

It was agreed upon by those present that better education and awareness are critical regarding fentanyl.

