DCF publishes data on sexual abuse reports kept from public for years

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Department for Children and Families has previously unpublished data on sexual abuse reported by abortion providers in Kansas.

The information wasn’t displayed publicly for the last six years, despite a legal responsibility to do so until a Topeka newspaper requested the records be made public this year.

DCF shared that data with 13 NEWS. At least 51 reports have been made this year, with a large decline going back by year to 2016, when just one claim was reported. It’s important to note that not every client attending a location deemed as an abortion provider is there for an abortion.

In a statement to 13 NEWS, DCF blamed the Brownback administration for failing to create a process to report such information, and listed actions they’ve taken since.

“The Brownback Administration only published one report in 2016 and did not create the processes to continue reporting this information,” the DCF statement reads. “We have now updated the requested data from the missing years to ensure that the public record is complete. Additionally, moving forward, we have put in place procedures to ensure that this information is published as required by KSA 65-445(g).”

A table from the Kansas Dept. for Children and Families showing sexual abuse reported by Kansas...
