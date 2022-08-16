Dana Chandler’s daughter back on the stand in Day 8 of double-murder retrial Tuesday in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Testimony resumed Tuesday morning in Day 8 of the Dana Chandler double-murder retrial at the Shawnee Co. Courthouse in downtown Topeka, with the defendant’s daughter back on the witness stand.

Chandler was convicted in 2012 of the double-murder of her ex-husband Mike Sisco, 47, and his fiancé, Karen Harkness, 53, on July 7, 2002, at a west Topeka townhouse.

However, the Kansas Supreme Court in 2018 overturned the convictions.

Chandler, who has maintained her innocence, was granted a retrial, which is ongoing.

Charles Kitt, chief of staff for the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, is prosecuting the case for the state.

Chandler, now 62, is being represented by defense lawyers Tom Bath, Tricia Bath and Mark Hartman, out of a Leawood-based firm.

Tuesday’s session began promptly at 9 a.m. with Hailey Seal, the daughter of Mike Sisco and Chandler, back on the witness stand.

A phone conversation between Chandler and Seal that was recorded after the homicides was played at the outset of Tuesday’s proceedings.

Under questioning from Kitt, Seal testified she recorded the conversation on her own and that she wasn’t put up to it by police.

Seal then was questioned by defense lawyer Hartman, who played a video of Seal being interviewed on July 8, 2002, by former Topeka police Sgt. Richard Volle, the lead detective in the case who has since retired.

Hartman questioned Seal on a request from Volle in the July 8, 2002, interview in which the detective asked to be present when Seal called Chandler.

Hartman also questioned Seal on her comments in the video interview in which she said she hadn’t been getting along with her father and moved around May or June of 2002 into the home where her boyfriend at the time, Chris Seal, and his family lived in the 1000 block of N.W. Central Avenue in North Topeka.

Under questioning, she said her father didn’t approve of Chris Seal.

She said she met Chris Seal when they worked at PetSmart. The two began dating in February 2002.

Hartman also asked Hailey Seal about Josh Gager, a friend of Chris Seal, who also lived with his family in the 1000 block of N.W. Central Avenue.

Additionally, Hartman asked Seal about an incident in which Hailey Seal said in Monday’s testimony that her mother yelled at Mike Sisco at a soccer match in which she was playing. Hartman asked if the incident occurred during divorce proceedings between Mike Sisco and Chandler.

Hartman then produced a document from September 1998 in which Hailey Seal said she preferred to live with her mother during child-custody discussions between Chandler and Mike Sisco.

Hailey Seal also said she knew of Sarah Henry, a neighbor from Lawrence, but was unaware of an affair her father had with her.

Hailey Sisco said her “plan” was to live with Chris Seal in 2002, when she was looking to leave home, though there were discussions on her possibly moving to be with her mother in Colorado.

Under questioning from Hartman, Hailey Seal also said Volle told her about two five-gallon gas cans her mother had purchased. Hailey Seal said she asked her mother about the gas cans, but that it was her choice to ask her mother about it.

Under questioning from Kitt, Hailey Seal said she took her father’s Chevrolet Expedition a couple of times without his permission and drove to Chris Seal’s house in North Topeka.

Kitt asked Hailey Seal if she locked the vehicle when she was in North Topeka and she said she didn’t recall doing so.

Upon questioning from Kitt, Seal said she didn’t remember seeing a checkbook from her father’s account at Mercantile Bank in Lawrence in the vehicle.

Kitt asked Hailey Seal if she was aware a stolen check from the bank account had been passed after her father’s death. Hailey Seal answered she was aware of the stolen check being passed.

Hailey Seal also testified late Monday afternoon before court was adjourned.

Hailey Seal was dismissed from the witness stand around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday.

During the retrial’s first seven days, testimony was heard from approximately 41 people, including: family members of Harkness and Sisco; Topeka police officers and detectives; a Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent; a former business acquaintance of Chandler’s from Denver; a friend of Chandler’s from Arizona; coworkers and friends of Harkness; and former neighbors of Harkness in the 2200 block of S.W. Westport Square in southwest Topeka, where the homicides occurred.

The retrial, which like the first one in 2012 is garnering national media attention, is expected to last up to three weeks.

