California could see flooding ‘unlike anything seen before,’ experts warn

Study: Parts of California could become a "vast inland sea" due to megafloods. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study says megafloods could turn California’s lowlands into a “vast inland sea.”

The study by Science Advances showed climate change has already doubled the chances of a disastrous flood in California in the next four decades.

The warning comes to a state already plagued by earthquakes and record-setting drought.

Experts predict catastrophic floods “unlike anything seen before” could hit California’s central valley, which includes Fresno, Bakersfield and Sacramento.

According to the study, historic flooding could impact millions of people.

Experts said “once in a lifetime” floods have already happened in the state, but climate change continues to supercharge heavy rain events.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wamego
7-year-old dies from injuries suffered in wreck that killed father
Bruce Jacobs
Concordia teacher ousted after heated exchange over poisoned butterfly garden
Dana Chandler (WIBW)
Relatives of murder victims testify as Dana Chandler retrial enters Day 7 Monday in Topeka
London Pike
Charges filed against Topeka man accused of multiple felonies
Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov....
Skylar Thompson makes impact in his NFL debut

Latest News

A Topeka financial firm is poised to enhance their services thanks to a new film studio.
Advisors Excel ready to expand services with new studio facility
A Topeka financial firm is poised to enhance their services thanks to a new film studio.
Advisors excel
FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2019 file photo, Rep. T.J. Cox, D-Calif., speaks at a news conference...
Ex-congressman from California arrested, charged with fraud
FILE - Visitors view the dramatic bend in the Colorado River at the popular Horseshoe Bend in...
Drought-stricken states to get less Colorado River water, officials announce
Kim M. Smith, leader of the Utah Deaf Hospital Rights movement and president of the Utah...
Over-the-counter hearing aids expected this fall in US