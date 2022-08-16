Burglar leaves empty-handed after breaking in while tenant was home

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A would-be burglar left a Manhattan apartment empty-handed after he broke in while the tenant was home.

The Riley Co. Police Department activity report indicates that around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, officers were called to the 300 block of Eighth St. in Ogden with reports of aggravated burglary and criminal trespassing.

When officers arrived, they said a 22-year-old woman reported a 36-year-old man entered her home while she was there, however, nothing was taken.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.