After state rests its case, defense calls witnesses Tuesday in Day 8 of Dana Chandler double-murder retrial in Topeka

Defense lawyers began calling witnesses after the state of Kansas rested its case Tuesday morning in Day 8 of the Dana Chandler double-murder retrial at the Shawnee County Courthouse in downtown Topeka.

Chandler was arrested in 2011 and charged with the murders of her ex-husband Mike Sisco, 47, and his fiancé, Karen Harkness, 53, at a west Topeka residence.

Chandler was convicted in 2012.

However, in 2018, the Kansas Supreme Court overturned Chandler’s conviction, citing misconduct by former prosecutor Jacqie Spradling, who has since been disbarred.

Chandler, who has maintained her innocence, then was granted a retrial, which is ongoing.

Charles Kitt, chief of staff for the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, is prosecuting the case for the state.

Chandler, now 62, is being represented by defense lawyers Tom Bath, Tricia Bath and Mark Hartman, of the Leawood-based firm Bath & Edmonds

Tuesday’s session began promptly at 9 a.m. with Hailey Seel, the daughter of Mike Sisco and Chandler, back on the witness stand.

Seel testified late Monday afternoon before court was adjourned for the day.

A phone conversation between Chandler and Hailey Seel that was recorded after the homicides was played at the outset of Tuesday’s proceedings.

Under questioning from Kitt, Hailey Seel testified she recorded the conversation on her own and that she wasn’t put up to it by police.

Hailey Seel then was questioned by defense lawyer Hartman, who played a video of Seel — who was 17 at the time — being interviewed on July 8, 2002, by former Topeka police Sgt. Richard Volle, the lead detective in the case who has since retired.

Hartman questioned Seel on a request from Volle in the July 8, 2002, interview in which the detective asked to be present when Hailey Seel called Chandler.

Hartman also questioned Seel on her comments in the video interview in which she said she hadn’t been getting along with her father and moved around May or June of 2002 into the home where her boyfriend at the time, Chris Seel, and his family lived in the 1000 block of N.W. Central Avenue in North Topeka.

Under questioning, she said her father didn’t approve of Chris Seel, whom she later married.

She said she met Chris Seel when they worked at PetSmart. The two began dating in February 2002.

Hartman also asked Hailey Seel about Josh Gager, a friend of Chris Seel, who also lived with his family in the 1000 block of N.W. Central Avenue.

Hartman then produced a document from September 1998 in which Hailey Seel said she preferred to live with her mother during child-custody discussions between Chandler and Mike Sisco.

Hailey Sisco said that in 2002, her “plan” was to live with Chris Seel and his family when she was looking to leave home, though there were discussions on her possibly moving to be with her mother in Colorado.

Hailey Seel also said she knew of Sarah Henry, a neighbor from Lawrence, but was unaware of an affair her father had with her.

Additionally, Hartman asked Hailey Seel about an incident in which she said in Monday’s testimony that her mother yelled at Mike Sisco at a soccer match in which Hailey Seel was playing. Hartman asked if the incident occurred during divorce proceedings between Mike Sisco and Chandler.

Under questioning from Hartman, Hailey Seel also said Volle told her about two five-gallon gas cans Chandler had purchased. Hailey Seel said she asked her mother about the gas cans, but that it was her choice to ask her mother about it.

Under questioning from Kitt, Hailey Seel said she took her father’s Chevrolet Expedition a couple of times without his permission and drove to Chris Seel’s house in North Topeka.

Kitt asked Hailey Seel if she locked the vehicle when she was in North Topeka and she said she didn’t recall doing so.

Upon questioning from Kitt, Hailey Seel said she didn’t remember seeing a checkbook from her father’s account at Mercantile Bank in Lawrence in the vehicle.

Kitt asked Hailey Seel if she was aware a stolen check from the bank account had been passed after her father’s death. Hailey Seel answered she was aware of the stolen check being passed.

Hailey Seel was dismissed from the witness stand around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday.

After the retrial resumed after a short recess Tuesday morning, Kitt announced the state was resting its case.

The defense called its first witness around 10:40 a.m., with former Topeka police Det. Ron Gish taking the stand and testifying under questioning by Hartman that he processed Harkness’ workspace at the Topeka Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Gish, who also testified Aug. 9, 2022, was dismissed at 10:47 a.m. Tuesday.

The defense then called Volle to the witness stand.

Defense lawyer Tom Bath questioned Volle, who was back on the stand for the fourth time during the retrial.

Volle was asked about former Shawnee County District Attorney Chad Taylor, who took office in 2009.

Tom Bath asked Volle about working with Taylor and former prosecutor Spradling on the case.

Tom Bath asked Volle about his involvement in a “48 Hours” program in 2012 about the Harkness-Sisco case.

Tom Bath also asked Volle about law enforcement going to Oklahoma, where Chandler was living in a mobile home on her sister’s property.

Tom Bath also questioned Volle on phone records in the case.

After the noon recess, the retrial resumed with Tom Bath questioning Volle about a wooden dowel rod that had been marked as evidence on Feb. 17, 2012.

Volle said he didn’t recall going to a storage area in 2012 on the second-floor of Wolfe’s Camera store at 635 S. Kansas Ave., where he, Dewitt Harkness, the wife of Dewitt Harkness and Spradling went to look for evidence from the Harkness residence.

In testimony on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, Dewitt Harkness — the ex-husband of Karen Harkness — said that in mid-August 2002, he and his son Chadwick Harkness, went to the residence of Kate Harkness, where the double-homicide occurred.

While there with his son, Dewitt Harkness said, he retrieved a wooden dowel rod that he said was at “an angle” at the base of a sliding-glass door at the Harkness home.

In his testimony on Day 7 of the trial Monday, Dewitt Harkness said it seemed “strange” that a rod “would be in the door at that angle.”

Harkness said he took the dowel rod and placed it with other of his ex-wife’s belongings in a wardrober on the second-floor of Wolfe’s camera store, the family business in downtown Topeka.

Dewitt Harkness said he didn’t think of the wooden dowel rod again until 2012, when he, his wife, Volle and Spradling went to the second-floor of Wolfe’s to look for it.

However, Dewitt Harkness said under testimony Monday, the wooden dowel rod that he took from his ex-wife’s home and that was placed in the wardrober before later being admitted into evidence didn’t appear to match the one in a photograph that was taken of the sliding-glass door at the crime scene at Karen Harkness’ residence.

Under testimony from Tom Bath on Tuesday afternoon, Volle also said he didn’t recall being told by Chandler’s friend from Arizona, Ann Hammer — formerly known as Ann Carrender — that Chandler told her “they can’t prove it” regarding implicating her in the murders of Mike Sisco and Karen Harkness.

In her testimony on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, Hammer said that a few days before her phone conversation with Chandler in September 2002, Topeka police had interviewed Hammer in Arizona about the homicides of Mike Sisco and Karen Harkness.

Tom Bath also questioned Volle about earlier testimony that placed Chandler in the breezeway of Sisco’s house in March or May of 2002 in the 2500 block of S.E. Alexander, just east of Topeka.

As he questioned Volle, Bath noted Chandler’s credit-card and phone records, along with information from Sisco’s planner, that didn’t place Sisco and Chandler in Topeka at the same time.

Bath used Mike Sisco’s day planner to indicate Chandler was in Topeka for the Easter weekend in 2002. Easter was March 31, 2002.

During the retrial’s first seven days, testimony was heard from approximately 41 people, including: family members of Harkness and Sisco; Topeka police officers and detectives; a Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent; a former business acquaintance of Chandler’s from Denver; a friend of Chandler’s from Arizona; coworkers and friends of Harkness; and former neighbors of Harkness in the 2200 block of S.W. Westport Square in southwest Topeka, where the homicides occurred.

The retrial, which like the first one in 2012 is garnering national media attention, is expected to last up to three weeks.

