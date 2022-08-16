Advisors Excel ready to expand services with new studio facility

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka financial firm is poised to enhance their services thanks to a new film studio.

Advisors Excel is celebrating its new “AE Media Studios,” a brand new space equipped with high-quality cameras and sets.

According to Advisors Excel, Emmy-award winning Provost Studios designed the 8,200 sq. ft. broadcast facility for Advisors Excel to serve independent financial advisors with multiple large format video walls and display monitors. The company says it is ready to share their improved broadcast services with its clients nationwide.

“In terms of financial services, this broadcast facility stands head and shoulders above the rest. We’re so excited it’s right here in Topeka, Kansas,” Megan Mosack, Advisors Excel.

Advisors Excel also says that a new café with indoor and outdoor spaces was built as part of the new studio for visiting advisors and employees.

