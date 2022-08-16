$900 lost after three cars keyed in Manhattan

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 16, 2022
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - About $900 was lost after three cars were keyed outside of a Manhattan home on Monday.

The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 7:45 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, officers were called to the 900 block of Moro St. in Manhattan with reports of criminal damage.

When officials arrived, they said two women ages 26 and 29 reported that all three of their vehicles had been keyed, which cost them about $900.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

